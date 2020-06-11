Jill Scott to become player-coach with Manchester City women

England midfielder Jill Scott has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that may make her a player-coach.

The 33-year-old, who is England’s most-capped current player, will work along side newly appointed Manchester City Women head coach Gareth Taylor and assistant manager Alan Mahon. Scott has previously talked of starting coaching once her career ends and contains run soccer schools for quite some time.

Scott said: “Although I’ve been named as a player-coach, I’d like to reiterate that I’m a player above all. I still want to play with this team and achieve success.

“I’m so excited to continue that journey. Coaching might bring new aspects for me, but it’s about working hard on the pitch and putting in the hours off it, trying to grow my knowledge of the game to help the team in any way I can.”

Taylor added: “I’m sure I speak with respect to everybody at the club when I say that I’m definitely thrilled to have Jill not only sign a new contract, but also begin her professional coaching journey here at Manchester City.

“She is unquestionably a true ambassador for the women’s game and we’re extremely fortunate to have her with us.

“She still features a lot to give out there on the pitch as a player, but alongside that, myself and our staff are really anticipating to helping her with her coaching education around we are able to.”

Scott has played for City since the professionalisation of its women’s side in January 2014, scoring 24 times in 167 appearances. In six years, she has won three Continental Cups, two FA Women’s Cups and something Women’s Super League title.