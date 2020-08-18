Jill Biden’s Ex Reveals She ‘Cheated On First Husband With Joe’

The ex-husband of Jill Biden is speaking up today to claim that she and Joe have actually been lying for years about the method they satisfied, declaring that they in fact had an affair that separated her first marital relationship.

Bill Stevenson told Daily Mail that Biden’s story that he satisfied Jill and fell for her after an arranged date is entirely comprised. He included that he will release a bombshell book that will blow the cover off the whole story permanently.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” Stevenson stated. “But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

“I genuinely don’t want to harm Jill’s chances of becoming First Lady. She would make an excellent First Lady — but this is my story,” he included. “It’s not a bitter book — I’m not bitter because, if it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she’s the greatest thing in my life — but it does have facts in it that aren’t pleasant to Jill and Joe.”

“People ask me how I can go back 40 years, but I am not, I’m going back 72 years to tell my life story,” Stevenson continued.

Stevenson wed Jill Jacobs in 1970, and 2 years later on, the couple was dealing with then-New Castle County Councilman Biden’s first project for theSenate Biden was wed at the time to his better half Neila, who passed away along …