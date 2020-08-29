Jill Biden teaming up with ‘Queer Eye’ cast for campaign fundraiser

“Do you care about ending this pandemic?” Porowski asks. “Do you care about homeless veterans, about the environment?” Brown asks.
France weighs in asking, “Trans lives? Black lives?” prior to Biden states, “Do you want to make life better for us teachers?”
“And what about health care for those who can’t afford it?” Porowski asks. “What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?” Berk asks.
Biden’s child Ashley and numerous of her grandchildren are likewise anticipated to take part in Tuesday’s fundraiser, Biden representative Michael LaRosa stated.
During the Democratic National Convention, the campaign leaned on stars like Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington, to host each night’s occasions and musical artists like Billie Eilish and John Legend for efficiencies.