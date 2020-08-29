Jill Biden teaming up with ‘Queer Eye’ cast for campaign fundraiser

The Fab Five cast– Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski– recorded a video with Jill Biden ahead of the fundraiser going through concerns that might be of issue to citizens.

“Do you care about ending this pandemic?” Porowski asks. “Do you care about homeless veterans, about the environment?” Brown asks.

France weighs in asking, “Trans lives? Black lives?” prior to Biden states, “Do you want to make life better for us teachers?”

“And what about health care for those who can’t afford it?” Porowski asks. “What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?” Berk asks.