Jill Biden teaming up with ‘Queer Eye’ cast for campaign fundraiser

The Fab Five cast– Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski– recorded a video with Jill Biden ahead of the fundraiser going through concerns that might be of issue to citizens.

“Do you care about ending this pandemic?” Porowski asks. “Do you care about homeless veterans, about the environment?” Brown asks.

France weighs in asking, “Trans lives? Black lives?” prior to Biden states, “Do you want to make life better for us teachers?”

“And what about health care for those who can’t afford it?” Porowski asks. “What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?” Berk asks.

Biden’s child Ashley and numerous of her grandchildren are likewise anticipated to take part in Tuesday’s fundraiser, Biden representative Michael LaRosa stated.

It’s among the Biden campaign’s newest efforts to use celeb star power for fundraising and messaging ahead of November’s election. On Friday, the Biden campaign debuted brand-new advertisements tailored towards Latino neighborhoods in battlefield states, featuring hit songs by Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernández.

During the Democratic National Convention, the campaign leaned on stars like Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington, to host each night’s occasions and musical artists like Billie Eilish and John Legend for efficiencies.

Members of the “Queer Eye” cast likewise have actually waded into politics in the in 2015. Van Ness endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and struck the campaign …

