Jill Biden plans to continue to teach if she becomes first lady

“I would love to. If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach,” she stated in an interview with CBS’ Rita Braver that aired on CBS SundayMorning “I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession.”

It would not be the first time Jill Biden would have to balance authorities tasks with her expert work. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College throughout the 8 years she acted as 2nd lady, together with dealing with efforts to aid military households.

“I never mention second lady. I do get asked once in a while, you know, ‘Hey. Are you Joe Biden’s wife?’ And I’ll say ‘he’s one of my relatives,'” Jill Biden stated of mentor in a 2013 NPR interview “Or if I get pushed I say…’I’m your English teacher.’ And they’ll look at me and they say, ‘OK.’ We don’t talk about politics. We don’t talk about second lady. I never mention it.”

“I think I have a separate role there as an English teacher and that’s who I want to be. I want to be Dr. B., their English teacher and I think they like that, quite frankly,” she included.

Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, took a leave of lack from mentor this year as she campaigned for her spouse. “He’s always supported my career. And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change,” she told CNN inJanuary “I want a new president.” In the CBS interview that aired Sunday, Jill Biden likewise discussed the function she’s …

Read The Full Article