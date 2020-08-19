Jill Biden, Bill Clinton headline speakers

The Democrats are back Tuesday for the second night of the virtual convention, with major speeches by former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden. Cindy McCain will speak in a video touting the “unlikely friendship” between Joe Biden and her husband, the late Senator John McCain.

On Monday, voters heard arguments that spanned the political spectrum: a plea from Michelle Obama to turn out, even if it’s difficult; from former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who vouched for Joe Biden to independents and Republicans; and from former primary opponent Bernie Sanders, who called on progressives to focus on defeating President Trump.

Obama, wearing a necklace that spelled out “V-O-T-E,” said the decision by many not to vote in 2016 “sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.”

Without naming the president, Obama offered her assessment that Mr. Trump “cannot meet this moment.”

“He is clearly in over his head. It is what it is,” she said, echoing Mr. Trump’s own remark in an Axios interview a few weeks ago, when challenged about the fact that 1,000 Americans were dying each day as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trump’s handling of the pandemic was a frequent topic Monday. “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed,” Sanders said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was once the epicenter of the crisis, called the coronavirus a metaphor for the “nation in crisis.” And Kristin Urquiza, a non-elected…