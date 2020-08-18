Jill Biden, Bill Clinton headline night No. 2 of Democratic convention By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Funeral at Ebeneezer Baptist Church of U.S. Congressman John Lewis in Atlanta



By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) – Democrats will highlight the celebration’s future leaders and rely on a political powerhouse from the past, previous President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. governmental prospect Joe Biden at their nationwide convention onTuesday

Biden’s partner, Jill Biden, one of his closest political advisors, will provide the primary speech for the 2nd night of the Democratic National Convention, after an opening night that included a scathing attack on President Donald Trump from previous very first woman Michelle Obama.

Biden will be officially chosen onTuesday With the four-day convention mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, delegates from around the nation will cast votes from another location to validate Biden, 77, as the Democratic candidate for theNov 3 election versus the Republican Trump, 74.

The convention is being held in the middle of stress over the security of ballot. Democrats have actually pressed mail-in tallies as an alternative however fear it might be prevented by expense cuts at the U.S. Postal Service that, under Louis DeJoy, a leading Trump donor, have actually resulted in hold-ups in mail service.

Rather than a single keynote speaker on Tuesday, …