Jihadis jailed in the Middle East ‘should be allowed BACK to their homelands’, says report

Shamima Begum as well as other UK jihadists jailed in the Middle East should be allowed back into Britain in order ‘to break the cycle of extremism’, a report says.

A paper backed by ex-FBI agent Ali Soufan is urging Western governments to ‘reconsider their stance on repatriation and buying their citizens’.

The Soufan Centre claims homegrown extremists pose a greater threat to national security than terrorists jailed in Syria and Iraq would if repatriated.

Its latest report argues leaving imprisoned ISIS fighters and kids born in to the caliphate ”stateless’ nearly guarantees that him or her will have no other options but to consider themselves citizens of the Islamic State’.

At least 20 UK former fighters are being held in Syria, Iraq and Turkey. Children and women, including ISIS bride Shamima Begum, are held in detention camps.

Prisoners being held in Kurdish camps include El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, who are accused of belonging to a brutal four-man cell of executioners in Syria responsible for killing a number of Western captives.

They have all stated that they want to reunite to live in the UK.

Soufan’s intervention comes as Home Office statistics show that around 90 percent of 43,000 extremists on MI5’s watchlist are Islamist terror suspects.

It follows the arrest of 25-year-old Khairi Saadallah, from Libya, under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act carrying out a suspected terror attack in Reading.

The report, ‘Will Western Nations Repatriate Their Citizens In Syria and Iraq?’, states: ‘More frequently than maybe not, those who do return to their countries of origin after leaving the caliphate look right back upon the Islamic State with a variety of despair and disillusionment. To be clear, there is still a real and tangible threat posed by individuals who are vulnerable to the siren call of jihadist propaganda.

‘But it’s always been the case.

‘Interestingly… the threat posed by people who never left, and thus never experienced the horrors of the caliphate, could be more significant than from those who left home to fight with the Islamic State before returning home.’

A UK security source told The Mirror: ‘Under the Johnson government it is very unlikely these people will be allowed to reunite but in the long haul it can’t be discounted, given the ever-changing situation in the Middle East.’

