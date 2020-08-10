JGR confirms Christopher Bell as Jones’ replacement for 2021

Bell, who drove for JGR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (winning 16 races), has actually invested his novice Cup Series project with the Gibbs- associated Leavine Family Racing.

However, LFR is being offered and will stop operations at season’s end. JGR revealed recently that Erik Jones, who has actually invested his whole Cup profession with a Gibbs or Gibbs- associated group, will run out a trip after 2020.

That unlocked for Bell to go back to the company. The 25- years of age has one top-five and 5 top-tens in 22 NCS begins this season, positioning as high as 4th at Pocono.

“I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I have this year with LFR and I want to finish this season strong for Bob (Leavine) and everyone there,” stated Bell in a releaseMonday “At the same time, I’m extremely excited to return to Joe Gibbs Racing starting in 2021. It’s an organization I’m very comfortable with and have had a lot of success with.”

Bell, a local of Norman, Oklahoma, likewise won the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series champion with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“We are excited to bring Christopher into our Cup Series program starting in 2021,” stated Joe Gibbs, owner ofJGR “He obviously had tremendous success in the Xfinity Series with us and we look forward to his return to JGR.”

Jones has yet to protect a trip for the 2021 season.

