Jewish rabbi expelled by Zionist group for accusing Israel of causing another holocaust – Middle East Monitor

Hungary’s biggest pro-Israel Jewish group has expelled a rabbi for his denunciation of the Zionist state. Rabbi Gabor Finali was revealed the door by the umbrella Jewish group Mazsihisz, which explains itself as being an “important partner of the State of Israel” and has ties to significant Zionist organisations like the World Jewish Congress, the European Jewish Congress and the European Council of Jewish Communities.

Finali’s angering remark implicated Israel of appropriating the cash of Holocaust victims and recommended that Zionism was causing anotherholocaust “Israel took all the benefits and most of the compensation from Germany for the death and suffering of our relatives,” composed Finali in his Facebook post last month, according to the Jerusalem Post

“The chaos that Israel has been causing since 1948 is the reason for most, if not all, attacks on Jews in the Diaspora,” Finali continued in recommendation to the Nakba which saw the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians from their houses to give way for the production of the state of Israel, including that “the cash invested in security up until just recently (2018) was since [we] suffer the repercussions, we’re the soft targets.” The 43- year-old left his most questionable declaration up until completion, accusing Israel of starting a holocaust …