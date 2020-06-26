Jewish leader says Maxine Peake’s claim linking Israel to death of George Floyd WAS anti-Semitic

The head of Britain’s biggest Jewish community group has said actress Maxine Peake’s George Floyd claim WAS anti-Semitic and branded Rebecca Long Bailey’s response as ‘pathetic’.

President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Marie van der Zyl condemned Peake’s comments, which linked the American’s death to the Israeli Secret Service.

The Shameless actress rowed right back on her remarks last night and insisted she was against any form of discrimination or racism.

Actress Maxine Peake has condemned racism after she was accused of making anti-Semitic comments yesterday within an interview with The Independent

But Mrs Van Der Zyl said: ‘Rebecca Long Bailey retweeted an interview and in that interview she called Peake a diamond. We challenged Long Bailey on the retweet and she issued a clarification.

‘We wrote to her at 12.19 and made it clear that we were concerned that she was repeating the conspiracy that Israel was somehow accountable for the murder of George Floyd.

‘This was anti-Semitic because somebody has dreamed up a theory that links Israel to the horrific cold-blooded vile murder of an innocent man.

‘The Israelis had nothing to do with it and there exists a group desperate to blame them and Jews for each wrong on earth.

‘I don’t think anyone comes out of this cheerfully – and Rebecca Long Bailey’s response was pathetic and as a person who wanted to be an Education Secretary she would be anticipated to read and comprehend things. Peake should also have already been fully aware of what she was saying’.

Peake, 45, came under fire yesterday after claiming Israeli secret forces taught US police tactics which killed George Floyd. Her comments have led to a political backlash, with Rebecca Long Bailey being sacked from the Labour frontbench after sharing the article.

Peake, a Jeremy Corbyn supporter, also called for the overthrow of ‘capitalist, fascist dictators’ and ‘systemic racism’ by violent revolution.

Rebecca Long Bailey was sacked from the Labour frontbench after sharing the article

Yesterday the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism group condemned Peake, saying that her ‘views haven’t any place in decent society’.

The actress has now issued a clarification, insisting that she was ‘inaccurate within my assumption of American Police training & its sources’.

Peake said she finds ‘racism & antisemitism abhorrent & I certainly not wished, nor intended, to add fodder to any views of the contrary’.

However, her statement, released not quite 12 hours after the Independent article was published, didn’t contain an explicit apology.

‘I feel it is important for me to clarify that, when talking to The Independent, I was inaccurate in my assumption of American Police training & its sources,’ she tweeted.

‘I find racism & antisemitism abhorrent & I certainly not wished, nor intended, to add fodder to any views of the contrary.’

In her interview with journalist Alexandra Pollard, Peake called ‘systemic racism’ a ‘global issue’ and called for the overthrow of ‘the establishment’.

She then so-called: ‘The tactics used by law enforcement in America, kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, that has been learnt from seminars with Israeli secret services.’

This statement has been denied by Israeli authorities.

Her comments were criticised as appearing to be a variation on the ‘blood libel’, where Jews are held accountable for the death of others.

Rebecca Long Bailey was sacked from the Labour frontbench by Keir Starmer yesterday after retweeting a link to the article with the caption ‘absolute diamond’.

Labour leader Keir Starmer (pictured left with Ms Long Bailey in April) has been trying to rebuild trust with the Jewish community following the Corbyn era

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said: ‘Maxine Peake’s disgraceful promotion of a conspiracy theory tying Israel to the racist killing of George Floyd is unacceptable.

‘Moreover, her attempt to shame people who felt threatened by the outlook of Jeremy Corbyn, an antisemite, becoming Prime Minister, is also outrageous.

‘It is unfortunate that Rebecca Long Bailey and still another Labour MP retweeted the interview nonetheless it is to their credit that they later clarified or deleted their tweets, recognising… that Ms Peake’s views have no invest decent society.’

Jewish groups such as the Board of Deputies of British Jews backed Keir Starmer’s sacking of former party leadership candidate Ms Long Bailey.

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said: ‘I would really like to thank Keir Starmer for backing his words with actions on anti-Semitism.

‘After Rebecca Long Bailey shared a conspiracy theory, we and others gave her the chance to retract and apologise. To our surprise and dismay, her response was pathetic. Her position as Shadow Education Secretary was therefore untenable.

‘There can be no space because of this sort of action in just about any party and it’s also right that after so many challenging years Labour is now causeing the clear under its new leader.’

Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), told MailOnline: ‘Today (Thursday) we saw significant action from Sir Keir Starmer in ensuring there is certainly zero tolerance for anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

‘His actions show he understands the severity and harm that anti-Semitic conspiracies do to our politics.

‘We welcome this decisive leadership and firm action.’

Sir Keir had previously vowed to get rid of the ‘stain’ of anti-Semitism from Labour and rip out the ‘poison’ that dogged the party under his predecessor.

He beat pro-Corbyn Long Bailey in the Labour party leadership race earlier in 2010.

‘We have to face the long run with honesty,’ Sir Keir said.

‘Anti-Semitism has been a stain on our party. I’ve seen the grief that it is brought to so many Jewish communities. On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry.

‘I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt they could no further support us.’

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who’s Jewish and was a respected critic of Jeremy Corbyn, said: ‘This is what zero tolerance looks like.’ Jewish groups also prearranged behind the move

Peake told The Independent: ‘We’re being ruled by capitalist, fascist dictators.

‘It’s entrenched, isn’t it? We’ve got to the stage where protecting capital is much more important than anybody’s life. How do we seek out of that? How do we change?

BBC bosses were told to sack Peake after an interview with The Independent

‘With what’s happening in America at the moment, it’s about financial control. It’s about keeping the poor inside their place.

‘I do not know how we escape that cycle that’s indoctrinated into people. Well, we get rid of it whenever we get rid of capitalism so far as I’m concerned. That’s what it’s about. The establishment has got to go. We’ve got to change it.’

Peake campaigned for Labour at the December election, and also turned her fire on old-fashioned Labour voters who felt unable to back the party under Corbyn.

‘Those individuals who were normally Labour supporters who felt they couldn’t vote Labour? Well I’m sorry, they voted Tory as far as I’m concerned,’ she told the newspaper. ‘And it breaks my heart, as you know what? I didn’t like Tony Blair, but I still voted Labour because anything’s much better than the Tories.

‘There’s a lot of people who should hang their heads in shame. People going, ‘Oh, I can join the Labour Party again because Keir Starmer’s there’, well shame you.’

She also managed to throw in a backhanded jibe at Sir Keir himself, saying: ‘I think people will get behind Starmer, wont they? He’s a more acceptable face of the Labour Party for a lot of people who are certainly not left wing. But that’s fine. Whatever. As long as the Tories get out, I don’t care anymore.’

In her interview with The Independent, Peake also praised the role of actors on earth, adding: ‘I’m not saying we are the saviours of the people, but a whole lot of folks have a tv.’

After her sacking, Ms Long Bailey said she had merely ‘retweeted an interview that my constituent and stalwart Labour Party supporter Maxine Peake gave’.

‘Its main thrust was anger with the Conservative government’s handling of the current emergency and a call for Labour Party unity,’ she said.

‘These are sentiments are shared by everyone within our movement and millions of people within our country.’

‘I cannot do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification,’ she said. ‘I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he previously already made his decision.’

Sir Keir justified his action, telling the BBC: ‘The sharing of that article was wrong, because the article contained anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.’

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: ‘This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet. The article Rebecca shared earlier today (Thursday) contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

‘As Leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number 1 priority. Anti-Semitism takes numerous forms and it’s also important that individuals all are vigilant against it.’

Peake has usually railed from the ‘crippling austerity measures’ and in 2017 backed the employment of violence to install Corbyn as Prime Minister.

Asked if she wanted a peaceful or violent revolution, she replied ‘both’: ‘You can’t have a peaceful revolution now. Terrible thing to say. But we are in need of a coup!’

In 2019, she co-signed a letter backing him in the election, lauding the former Labour leader for his stance against ‘far-right nationalism, xenophobia and racism’.