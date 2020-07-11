Jewish blogger wins start of legal battle against Jeremy Corbyn

A Jewish blogger has won the first stage of his legal battle against Jeremy Corbyn after suing the ex Labour leader for claiming he lacked ‘English irony’.

Richard Millett complained about comments made by Mr Corbyn in a BBC tv interview with broadcaster Andrew Marr not quite two years ago.

He says Mr Corbyn defamed him by accusing him of being ‘disruptive and abusive’ at a 2013 meeting having a Palestinian speaker.

Mr Corbyn disputes Mr Millett’s claims and denies defaming him.

Lawyers representing Mr Millett argued that the allegations were ‘factual’, lawyers representing Mr Corbyn argued that the ‘words conveyed a statement of opinion’.

Mr Justice Saini, who oversaw an initial hearing in June, ruled on Friday that Mr Corbyn was making ‘factual’ allegations ‘as to Mr Millett’s behaviour’, rather than a statement of opinion.

Mr Justice Saini had heard that, shortly after a gathering involving the Palestinian speaker, Mr Corbyn, who was simply then perhaps not the Labour leader, had addressed a conference, organised by the Palestinian Return Centre.

Mr Corbyn had said ‘the Zionists’ who had attended the meeting had ‘berated’ the Palestinian speaker.

He had said these ‘Zionists’ did not desire to study history and failed to understand English irony.

The judge concluded that the ‘words complained of’ described Mr Millett and ‘bore a meaning defamatory of Mr Millett’.

He said what had been said suggested ‘conduct falling below the standards expected of citizens in modern British society’.

Mr Millett’s lawyers argued that to accuse some body of being ‘disruptive and abusive to the degree in issue’ should have ’caused him to have been defamed’.

Lawyers representing Mr Corbyn disagreed and argued what have been said failed to lower Mr Millett in the ‘estimation of right thinking people’.

In August 2018, when Mr Corbyn had become leader of the Labour Party, a video of that ‘irony speech’ was made public.

William Bennett QC, who led Mr Millett’s legal team, said there had subsequently been ‘huge publicity’ about ‘the fact that’ Mr Corbyn’s ‘statements through the irony speech’ had been fond of Mr Millett.

Marr had then asked Mr Corbyn concerning the ‘irony speech’, during an interview on The Andrew Marr Show, in September 2018.

The judge heard how Mr Corbyn had told Marr he had not been ‘anti-Semitic’.

He said ‘the two people’ had been ‘incredibly disruptive’ and that he had accused them of not understanding English irony, because he wanted to defend the Palestinian speaker.

Mr Millett says individuals who had read media articles saying statements Mr Corbyn made through the ‘irony speech’ were fond of him, could have realised that the Labour leader was referring to him when telling Marr about ‘two people’ who had been ‘incredibly disruptive’.