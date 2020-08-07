Jewish advocacy groups slam Trump’s pick for German ambassador for bigoted comments

The American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, J Street, the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism and B’nai B’rith have actually decried Trump’s option of retired ArmyCol Douglas Macgregor to manage United States-German relations.

“It is because of our intensive engagement with Germany that we were so troubled” by Macgregor’s comments referring to the nation’s federal government and history, Harris composed, including that such remarks “would develop as America’s agent, in what lots of consider as …