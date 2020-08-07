Jewish advocacy groups slam Trump’s pick for German ambassador for bigoted comments

The American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, J Street, the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism and B’nai B’rith have actually decried Trump’s option of retired ArmyCol Douglas Macgregor to manage United States-German relations.
CNN’s KFile reported Tuesday that Macgregor, to name a few comments, slammed Germany for providing “millions of unwanted Muslim invaders” well-being advantages instead of supplying more financing for its armed services, and minimized the nation’s Nazi history. He explained the German cultural principle of Vergangenheitsbew ältigung, which looks for to “cope with the past” and challenge the atrocities the nation dedicated in World War II, as a “sick mentality.”
“There’s sort of a sick mentality that says that generations after generations must atone sins of what happened in 13 years of German history and ignore the other 1,500 years of Germany,”Macgregor said in 2018 “And Germany played a critical role in central Europe in terms of defending the serving Western civilization. So I think that’s, that’s the problem.”
American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris composed a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo advising him to withdraw Macgregor’s election, the group stated in a statement Friday.
“It is because of our intensive engagement with Germany that we were so troubled” by Macgregor’s comments referring to the nation’s federal government and history, Harris composed, including that such remarks “would develop as America’s agent, in what lots of consider as …