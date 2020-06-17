Jewellery vanishes from dead woman’s home in South Australia

Jewellery worth $35,000 has gone missing from the home of disabled woman who died in appalling conditions.
Ann-Marie Smith, 54, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died in the Royal Hospital, in Adelaide, South Australia, on April 6 from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.
She lived alone in her Adelaide home and relied on carers for six hours a day every single day since 2013 under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Since her tragic death, valuable items have vanished from her home. The items include six custom-made gold hair clips and a number of gold bangles.
Two refrigerators are also taken from her home.
Detective Superintendent Des Bray said major crime Investigators are searching for items worth up to $35,000.
Supt Bray said Ms Smith had a passion for jewellery and the missing items were quite unique.
He said they might have already been sold on line or via a pawn shop.
‘If anyone in the community knows the whereabouts of this jewellery or might have seen it advertised available they should contact police,’ he said.
Detectives are also buying two-door kitchen appliance and a bar refrigerator belonging to Ms Smith.
There happens to be a manslaughter inquiry underway looking into Ms Bray’s treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.
Investigators said Ms Bray was spending her final days in a woven cane chair with extremely poor personal hygiene.
Police said Ms Smith had been spending her days and sleeping at night in the same woven cane chair in her Adelaide home (pictured) for more than a year
Supt Bray said inquiries to date had tried to build a photo of Ms Smith’s life and included consultation with medical experts to comprehend her health problems.
Search warrants had also been executed both in South Australia and interstate to retrieve various company records.
But detectives have been struggling to find the dead woman’s health records since 2015.
‘It’s a surprise to us. Her health was declining and she was confined to a chair,’ Supt Bray said.
‘I would expect, in the ordinary length of events, that you would see an increase in medical care, no absence of it.’
The South Australian taskforce’s interim report premiered last week and found 12 areas that required attention, most within the Commonwealth’s jurisdiction.
It found there was no requirement for care providers to allocate at the very least two workers to appeal to each client and no dependence on carers to own regular supervision.
Disability care provider Integrity care SA, sacked Ms Smith’s carer last month for ‘serious misconduct’
It also found deficiencies in clarity in how the National Disability Insurance Scheme handled reports of matters of concern and its particular clients are not being helped to participate in community activities.
Task force co-chair Kelly Vincent said the report spoke to everyday things needed to make disabled people feel ‘more safe, more protected and, most importantly, more able to assert our own rights’.
‘One of the major things we found in the case of Ann Marie Smith is how is just a person such as this, who communicates in ways other than speaking, was apparently left without assistive technology that might have allowed her to communicate her needs,’ Ms Vincent said.
The report also found that there is no specific requirement for workers in a participant’s home to have regular supervision and the support coordinator can be from the same agency that provides other core services for the person, creating a conflict of interest.
Relevant information on someone worker that could affect their suitability to utilize a person with disabilities just isn’t being shared fully, or quickly, with the Department of Health and Human Services screening unit.
NDIS plans also usually do not include ways of minimise participants’ risk, such as for instance co-ordination of health care.
And susceptible participants aren’t routinely identified and assigned ongoing support co-ordination in their NDIS plan.
The 12 gaps in the National Disability Insurance Scheme identified by the disability safeguard taskforce
1. Vulnerable participants are not routinely being identified and assigned ongoing support co-ordination in their NDIS plan.
2. The support coordinator can be from the same agency that provides other core services for the person, creating a conflict of interest.
3. Participants have to be able to url to community to enable them to participate in community activity. This has been the designated role of Local Area Coordination.
4. Participants who are defined as vulnerable by the NDIA need to be prioritised when performing the community connection role.
5. NDIS plans have to be inclusive of ways of minimise participant risk e.g. coordination of medical care (including dental, sexual and mental health), technology to help independence and safety. Plans need to be developed with participants being involved (with support if needed) and plans need to be fully implemented.
6. The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission is unclear concerning the handling of reports of matters of concern. There is a gap in undertaking proactive visits to vet the performance of companies.
7. The NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission needs to look at the risk facets associated with the usage of unregistered providers of personal support, especially for susceptible participants.
8.The Commission should explicitly require of all providers of personal support that there be at least two support workers for that each (not fundamentally at the exact same time) and that workers in the participant’s home have regular supervision.
9. Regular health checks need to be offered to all susceptible NDIS participants. Where an NDIS participant is susceptible, their NDIS plan will include coordination of these health care.
10. The State Government needs to extend the scope of the Adult Safeguarding Unit to incorporate all susceptible adults sooner than 2022, as planned.
11. DHS needs to revisit agreements with the Commission and the NDIA to make sure that relevant info on an individual worker that might affect their suitability to work with individuals with disabilities is shared with the screening unit in DHS quickly and fully.
12. The commencement of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commissions on 1 July 2018 in South Australia has generated issues with the scope of the Community Visitor Scheme.