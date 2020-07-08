Jetstar passengers from Melbourne allowed to leave Sydney airport without COVID-19 screening

A plane full of Jetstar travellers from Melbourne was allowed through screening at Sydney airport without proper checks because staff were busy with other passengers.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed on Wednesday that the Jetstar passengers were allowed to go out of Sydney airport while health officers were screening another flight.

Contact tracing has become being hurriedly performed to track the movements of passengers aboard Jetstar flight JQ520 – which landed in Sydney at 6.40pm on Tuesday evening from Melbourne.

‘Passengers were disembarked when the health screening team were screening another airline,’ Ms Chant said on Wednesday,’ Ms Chant said.

‘We come in the process of tracing them up. If anyone has travelled in breach of any orders, we will report them to police and take the right action according to whether anybody is symptomatic to ensure the community is protected,’ she said.

Ticket holders aboard the flight are currently being contacted by authorities.

Dr Chant said Sydney airport have put in place protocols which make sure that noone else is able to disembark without proper screening procedures by health teams.