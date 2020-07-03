Jetstar announces Friday Fare Frenzy sale as Queensland and South Australia ease border restrictions

Jetstar has announced a mega sale mid-year sale with tickets beginning $45 as holidaymakers prepare for travel restrictions to ease.

The Australian carrier announced the Friday Fare Frenzy sale in time for the second week of school holidays and as states reopen their borders.

The sale launches at 12pm Friday until 8pm, unless out of stock prior.

For initially since restrictions began, Australians can have a quick getaway from Gold Coast to Adelaide, Cairns to Sydney, Brisbane to Hobart and Cairns to Gold Coast.

Other routes will include Sydney to Gold Coast and Newcastle to Brisbane.

Tasmania will reopen its borders on July 24 with Premier Mark Gutwein being cautious as the state eases up on restrictions.

The airline has reported an enormous increase in flight bookings since Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced borders will reopen on July 10 to any or all states aside from Victoria.

More than 2,000 bookings were made on Tuesday on the popular route from Sydney to Gold Coast and Brisbane to Sydney.

Demand for flights between South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales has seen a growth in demand with a whopping 25,000 airfares sold since Tuesday.

Qantas can be expected to slash ticket prices by around 85 percent in time for the borders reopening.

Flights to Hobart (pictured) is likewise available, however Tasmania will reopen its borders on July 24

Despite New South Wales not closing their borders, residents will now manage to enjoy a getaway in other states (Bondi Beach)

South Australia announced an ease of restrictions for travellers entering their state from the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania.

Anyone entering the state will no longer need to quarantine for 14-days but rather fill in a pre-approved form for entry.

Queensland won’t accept travellers via Victoria as the state experiences a huge spike in positive coronavirus cases.

Anyone arriving in the state from Victoria will soon be required to self-isolate in a hotel at their own expense.

Travellers from other states will need to provide proof that they was not in Victoria in the previous 14 days.