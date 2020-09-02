Jetson Spot Ride-On Scooter Seat, for Ages 3 and Up, LED Light-up Wheels, Seat Supports Weight Up to 55 lbs, Scooter: Up to 90 lbs, Red, Kids



Price: $49.99

(as of Sep 02,2020 22:43:20 UTC – Details)



Join your family on your favorite bike path by scooting on the Jetson Kids’ Spot Scooter. The foldable seat allows you to select if you want to stand and ride or sit and ride. This means when you get tired, you can rest. The height-adjustable handlebars allow the scooter to grow with you, and the rear foot brake helps you stop safely. The LED light-up wheels increase visibility and add a cool touch of style.

Height Adjustable Handlebar – For when you need that perfect fit, you can dial in the handlebar height with a satisfying click of a button.

Lean to Steer System – Riding just got a bit easier, just lean to where you want to go on the handlebars and off you go!

Extra Wide Wheels – Wider is better! Stay Balanced with the wide wheel design, ensure maximum stability when riding with the 4 wheel design in a 3 wheel configuration.

Foldable Seat – Sit or stand, the Folding seat can be completely detached and stowed up when you want to stand and ride. Fold it down and enjoy a relaxing scoot.

LED Light up Wheels – The best part of the ride by far! The Polyurethane wheels have motion activated LED lights that twinkle as you ride.

Brake Style: Rear Braking