Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter with LED Light-Up Deck, Stem, and Wheels, for Kids 5 and Up, One Size, Black



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 11:23:56 UTC – Details)





All systems go – the lightweight design and easy folding mechanism make it easy to pick up and carry.

Play favorites – over 100 LED lights integrated in the STEM and deck, along with LED light-up wheels, provide extra visibility, improve safety, and brighten the fun.

Built for fun – the sturdy wide deck and durable frame are built to last, so the Jupiter is ready for light-years of fun!

Always Growing – easily adjust the handlebar height to suit your child as they grow.

Safety first – the Jupiter sports an easy to access rear foot brake for a complete and full stop.