Jetson Flash Self Balancing Hoverboard, Includes All Terrain Tires, Reach Speeds up to 10 MPH, Features Bluetooth Speaker, Range of Up to 12 Miles, JFLASH-BB, Black



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 16:53:05 UTC – Details)



Ride in style with the Jetson Flash Dynamic Hoverboard, an all-new electric self-balancing scooter with all-terrain tires ready to take on whatever you throw at it. Infinity light-up wheels take it to the next level, with LED lights that shine colorful patterns as you ride. The Flash features Active Balance Technology, using internal sensors to keep you leveled and stable as you ride. Plus, you can play your music through the enhanced Bluetooth speaker, customize the front LED lights, and keep the party going with the free Ride Jetson app available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

TAKE THE FAST LANE – Sporting a 500-watt dual hub motor, the Flash reaches speeds up to 10 mph. And yes, that’s on 100% electric power.

AT LONG LAST – The long-lasting rechargeable lithium-ion battery is fully charged in up to 3 hours and provides an impressive range of up to 12 miles.

FEEL THE BEAT – An enhanced Bluetooth speaker provides crisp, clear sound, so you can bump your beats as you zoom and spin.

POWER AT YOUR FINGERTIPS – Get the free app to choose between 3 different ride modes, track travel time and distance, share your activity with friends, and more.

Anti-Slip Grip Mat and All-Terrain Wheels: Ensure a smooth and safe ride.