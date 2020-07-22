Jetson Extreme Terrain Z12 Hoverboard and JetKart Combo, Max Speed Up to 10 MPH, Travel Up to 12 Miles, 250 LBS Weight Limit, LED Lights Beat to The Music



Fun takes a new form with the Jetson Extreme Terrain Z12 Galaxy Hover board and Jet Kart Combo. This 2-in-1 combo includes one (1) Z12 Hover board and one (1) Jet Kart Universal Hover board Go-Kart attachment. Show off your hover board skills on the Z12, or easily attach the Jet Kart to race around go-kart style. Featuring All-Terrain Galaxy Light-Up Wheels and a powerful 400-watt dual hub motor, the Z12 is a star in the streets. Customizable LED Lights and an enhanced Bluetooth dynamic speaker help turn up the fun with the compatible Ride Jetson App. When you’re ready to really shine, simply attach the Jet Kart to the Z12 using the included easy attach Velcro straps and you’ll be racing past the rest. The Jet Kart turns your hover board into an awesome electric go-kart and is designed to give you complete control at your fingertips – enjoy responsive steering as you race and zoom around with the easy steer handles and rubber grips.

Combo includes (1) Jetson Z12 Hover board and (1) Jet Kart Universal Hover board Go-Kart Attachment

Customizable LED Lights Beat to Your Music While You Ride (Z12 Hover board)

All-Terrain Galaxy Light-Up Wheels (Z12 Hover board)

Shock Absorbing Dual Suspension for Ultimate Riding (Jet Kart)

Play your music through the enhanced Bluetooth Speaker and unlock more features with the free Ride Jetson app (Z12 Hover board)