Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Full Throttle Electric Bicycle with LCD Display

The Jetson Bolt is a compact electric bike and the perfect green alternative for your daily commute. A twist throttle, front and rear disc brakes, and 14” tires offer a comfortable and smooth ride. The powerful 250 watt hub motor and rechargeable lithium-ion battery provide a top speed of up to 16 mph and up to 15 mile range. Plus, the collapsible handlebar makes the Bolt easy to carry and even easier to store away!

A CHARGE THAT LASTS – With its rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Bolt travels long distances up to 15 miles, perfect for commuting, running errands, or leisure rides

BUILT FOR YOU – The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs. and made for everyday use

TRAVELS WITH YOU – Easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

SURPRISING POWER – Cruise through city streets or climb over hills with the surprisingly powerful 250 watt hub motor