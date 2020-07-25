Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

JETS’ JAMAL ADAMS RIPS HEAD COACH ADAM GASE: ‘I DON’ T SEEM LIKE HE’S THE RIGHT LEADER FOR THIS COMPANY’

The Jets got a huge haul in the offer Saturday, sending out a 2022 fourth-round draft choice in addition to Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald– pending physicals.

Both groups validated the trade information, and the Seahawks invited Adams to the group in a Twitter post.

“Let’s get it!!!” Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted.

The offer ended a controversial a number of months for Adams and the Jets, a circumstance that significantly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl choice slammed ownership early in the week and after that took chance ats coach Adam Gase and basic supervisor Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News released Friday.

“To NY & especially the Jets fans, I love you & will always love you.” Adams composed in a Twitter post. “You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the Luv & support these 3 years. #Prez Out.”

The 24- year-old previous LSU star was prepared 6th general by the Jets in2017 He rapidly developed himself as a fan preferred and among the very best gamers at his position, being chosen for the last 2 Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro team in 2015.

RAVENS’ D.J. FLUKER DECLARES HE’S VICTIM OF DOMESTIC ABUSE; LONGTIME SWEETHEART ARRESTED ON ATTACK CHARGES

But Adams’ relationship with the franchise started to deviate last October.

The safety was outraged when basic supervisor Joe Douglas fielded telephone call from groups asking about Adams’ accessibility at the trade due date. Douglas made it clear the expense for Adams would be inflated, an indication the Jets had no interest in dealing him. But Adams felt the group should not have even listened to other groups’ deals.

Adams went a week without speaking to Douglas or coach Adam Gase prior to smoothing things after talking with CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson.

Adams was looking for an extension from the Jets, who didn’t budge because they had control over his agreement through 2021 and might have likewise possibly put the franchise tag on him in2022 Douglas and Johnson stated they hoped to make Adams a Jet for life, however Adams desired his agreement scenario fixed this year.

When it appeared that would not occur, Adams made it clear he desired out. He asked the group for a trade last month, and noted a number of groups to which he ‘d choose to be dealt– consisting ofSeattle Adams then utilized social networks to slam the group and topped things with the Daily News interview in which he stated he didn’t feel Gase was “the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land” and stating Douglas wasn’t being straight with him or his representatives.

A day later on, Adams was gone out of town– after Douglas got a deal he could not decline.

Seattle basic supervisor John Schneider hasn’t hesitated to quit first-round choices for star gamers in the past. They did so in the trade that brought Percy Harvin to Seattle in2013 Schneider did it once again in 2015 when he brought tight end Jimmy Graham toSeattle In both circumstances, the Seahawks believed the tested gamer deserved more than what would have been a late first-round choice.

But never ever has Seattle relinquished this much of a haul for one gamer.

Seattle’s pass defense was a weak point a season earlier, however the issues were a mix of problems in the secondary and a poor pass rush that was amongst the worst in the league even with Jadeveon Clowney in the mix. Seattle was 27 th in the league in pass defense.

The secondary enhanced after the acquisition of Quandre Diggs at midseason from Detroit, and the mix of Diggs and Adams in the secondary has substantial benefit for the Seahawks.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the 2nd significant addition to Seattle’s secondary this offseason after trading for Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar previously in the spring. But there are significant concerns about Dunbar’s prospective accessibility for the upcoming season after his arrest on heist charges and his pending legal case in Florida.

Since 2017, the Seahawks invested 3 draft badger securities. Marquise Blair was a second-round choice in 2019 however played moderately as a novice. Lano Hill and Tedric Thompson were both prepared in 2017, however through a mix of injuries and bad play hardly ever appeared like future beginners for the Seahawks.

McDougald was an important piece of Seattle’s secondary after his arrival in complimentary company prior to the 2017 season. His adaptability showed essential in his capability to play both safety positions. Before ending up being a full-time starter, McDougald sometimes substituted strong safety Kam Chancellor and complimentary safety Earl Thomas.

McDougald began 30 of 31 routine season video games played the previous 2 seasons, and ended up with a minimum of 70 deals with in each of his 3 seasons with theSeahawks He likewise had 5 interceptions over the previous 2 seasons.