Jets star Jamal Adams officially requests trade, lists potential destinations: reports

VIKINGS, COOK PRESENT NFL’S LATEST RB CONTRACT STANDOFF

With nevertheless, the Jets want him to play out his rookie deal, which would keep him for a cap hit of $7.1 million in 2010 and then $9.9 million on his fifth-year option next season. Adams is among the best defensive players in the NFL, and if a trade were to happen, the Jets would ask for a hefty cost in return.

Just hours prior to the reports of requesting a trade out of New York, Adams taken care of immediately a fan on Instagram and spoke on contract negotiations and concluded by saying, “Maybe it’s time to move on!”

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that the team would begin contract talks with Adams after the draft was over. But last month, there have been reports that talks stalled between both sides. And then a week ago, Adams called out the Jets for his or her lack of action on extending his contract, which fundamentally prompted him to request a trade.

ESPN also reported that Adams was interested in being traded to seven teams. The teams are the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

Adams, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He had 75 total tackles, with one interception which was returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery that triggered a score, and 6.5 sacks. Adams, a soon-to-be 25-year-old, has his best years ahead of him, so you can are expectant of teams to call for his services.