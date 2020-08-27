Jets panic and trade with Dolphins for running back Kalen Ballage

DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Kalen Ballage # 27 of the Miami Dolphins in action throughout training school at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 21, 2020 in Davie,Florida (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Mike Clevinger looks strong in return from exile for Indians by Steven Kubitza

Kalen Ballage and his previous head coach Adam Gase will be reunited when again with theNew York Jets

Leave it to Adam Gase and the New York Jets to do a department competitor a favor right prior to the 2020 season will kickoff.

Throughout the week, reports out of Miami had actually specified the Dolphins were preparing yourself to launch third-yearrunning back Kalen Ballage Instead, per NFL expert Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets have actually can be found in from relatively out of no place to trade for him. Yup, Ballage is headed north to be reunited with Gase.

Plot twist: The #Dolphins are trading RB Kalen Ballage to the #Jets for a conditional late-round choice, source stated. Miami had actually prepared to launch him, however NYJ actioned in prior to it was main and the 2 have an offer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

New Jets running back Kalen Ballage suffered an Achilles injury last December and balanced less than 2 lawns per bring in 2019

The Dolphins chosen Ballage in the 4th round of the 2018 NFLDraft As …