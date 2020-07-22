Jets owner Woody Johnson accused of sexist, racist comments – and Jamal Adams has strong reaction

TRUMP READY FOR LIVE SPORTS BUT SAYS HE WON’T TUNE IN IF GAMERS KNEEL THROUGHOUT NATIONAL ANTHEM: ‘VIDEO GAME IS OVER FOR ME’

According to the report, some of Johnson’s remarks about ladies’s physical looks were “cringeworthy” and it was a procedure to get Johnson to accept an occasion for International Women’sDay CNN mentioned a source that stated, “he’s said some pretty sexist, racist” things.

Jets’ strong security Jamal Adams, who has been at the leading edge of offseason news, that includes asking for a trade from the franchise, took his ideas to Twitter, recommending that the group remains in requirement of brand-new ownership.

“We need the RIGHT people at the top. Wrong is wrong!” Adams composed.

NFL DEALING WITH UNENDING SERIES OF QUESTIONS, UNCERTAIN ANSWERS

“Right is right. Wrong is wrong,” Adams included. “If you don’t think this is wrong you’re part of the problem not the solution.”

When Johnson was inquired about the accusations, he didn’t reject them. He reacted by stating that it’s an “honor of a lifetime” to function as ambassador and “to lead the talented, diverse team of the U.S. Mission to the United Kingdom.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I greatly value the extraordinary work that each and every member of the team does to strengthen and deepen our vital alliance,” Johnson included.

According to the report, the Trump administration had no talk about the accusations.