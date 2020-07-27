Jets’ Le’Veon Bell spars with Jamal Adams after safety is traded to Seahawks

SPORTS REPRESENTATIVE BLASTS MIKE DITKA OVER NATIONAL ANTHEM REMARKS: ‘BIGOTRY HIDING BEHIND FAUX PATRIOTISM IS STILL BIGOTRY’

“ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves,” Bell tweeted.

Adams reacted, stating he would see Bell throughout their Week 14 match.

Bell then responded: “’noted’ what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS ‘noted’ then..& if I’m supposed to take ‘see you in week 14’ as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro.”

The current Twitter back-and-forth came after Bell exposed in an interview with New York City’s HOT 97 that the 2 had a “great talk” and left believing Adams was going to stay with the group in spite of desiring a brand-new agreement.

” I believe he desires to be[with the Jets] I simply believe he desires to earn money,” Bell informed the station. “I think he’s in the same situation I was three years ago. He’s a young player. He’s been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, ‘Dang, I just want to get compensated.’”

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 and 2022 first-round choice, a 2021 third-round choice and safety Bradley McDougald.

New York prepared AdamsNo 6 general in the 2017 draft. He’s made 2 Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro for the very first time last season.