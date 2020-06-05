Jets’ Jamal Adams won’t accept Drew Brees, Jake Fromm apologies: ‘Save the bulls–t’

DREW BREES’ APOLOGY MET WITH MORE CRITICISM WHILE SOME SAINTS’ TEAMMATES SHOW SUPPORT

“You and Drew aren’t really sorry,” Adams stated in a tweet referencing Brees’ apology, which got here after he was slammed for saying he would by no means agree with gamers protesting throughout the nationwide anthem.

“Save the bulls–t a-s apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

Brees issued an announcement Thursday apologizing after he stated “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

While some, like Adams, criticized the apology, others, together with Brees’ teammates, had been keen to accept it and transfer ahead.

