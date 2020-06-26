Jets’ Gregg Williams shows support for disgruntled Jamal Adams: ‘Got his back’

LEBRON JAMES BELIEVES NFL OWES COLIN KAEPERNICK AN APOLOGY

“You never, ever mess with a guy’s contract, but I’ve got his back on those types of things,” Williams told reporters on a conference call. “He has to get all that stuff settled, so now, boom, get back into our setting and now we’re ready to roll. He knows that.”

The 24-year-old All-Pro safety has been seeking a contract extension from the Jets all offseason. While Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said he wants Adams to become a “Jet for life,” he’s not shown any urgency about extending Adams, who has couple of years remaining on his deal. That has led to Adams requesting a trade.

Adams and his agents may want to bring Williams along to a negotiating session because that he was effusive in his praise.

SAINTS’ MALCOLM JENKINS SAYS NFL SHOULDN’T RETURN AMID CORONAVIRUS, VIEWS FOOTBALL AS ‘NONESSENTIAL BUSINESS’

“I think the world of him,” Williams said. “I’ve had an opportunity to coach plenty of really good players, some which can be already in the Hall of Fame and many others that will go into the Hall of Fame. He’s likely to have the best chance, remaining quite healthy, to be one of those guys later on that we’ll all talk about.

“The biggest thing with him is he is a really, really good football player.”

Williams said that he learned in the past not to have a go at contract negotiations and leave that to the front office. Williams said he supports Adams and hopes to teach him soon.

“He has to handle his contract,” Williams said. “He’ll do all that kind of stuff. He’s doing those things. We always have to have the next man up philosophy. I’m hoping everything goes well. I love coaching him and I’ve got his back.”

Williams highlighted Adams’ versatility, saying he has the capacity to be a safety, a linebacker, an edge rusher and a run stopper. He said a play Adams produced in Jacksonville a year ago was one of the better plays he’s ever seen. Adams chased running right back Leonard Fournette down following a 66-yard gain, preventing a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As for Adams request to be traded, Williams said he was “levelheaded” when he learned about it.

“I want him to feel good about being here. I want him to feel good about everything that’s going on,” that he said. “He knows when he gets inside the doors and inside the white lines with us, there’s a chemistry that’s outstanding. I’ve been through this before with other players. You can’t get too emotional. I can’t. I’ve got to stay levelheaded with that and just know that I can’t wait to get a chance to coach him again.”

Defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who has coached Adams since that he joined the Jets in 2017 said he believes Adams will be able to put the contract dispute behind him once he gets on the practice field.

“He will be unfazed,” Wilson said. “I’m not worried about him coming back and having distractions.”