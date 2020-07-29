Jets’ Adam Gase: Trade of Adams a ‘win-win’ for both sides

“For me personally, he’s an incredible talent that I feel lucky enough to (have been) around for that year,” Gase stated throughout a teleconference.

The sensation, nevertheless, obviously wasn’t shared.

In a story released last Friday in the New York Daily News, Adams was extremely important of both Gase and basic supervisor JoeDouglas Among those criticisms, Adams stated he wasn’t sure Gase is “the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land.”

A day later on, Douglas finished a trade that had actually remained in the works for a number of weeks, dealing Adams and a 2022 fourth-round choice to Seattle for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and security Bradley McDougald.

“Every situation is different with every player and, for us, we always look at it as we want guys who want to be here,” Gase stated in his greatest talk about the scenario. “And certainly, he didn’t wish to be here any longer.

“So the choice was made to carry on.”

Adams’ relationship with the Jets had actually ended up being controversial over the last a number of months, starting last October when Douglas fielded calls from groups asking about the star security’s schedule. Adams, who beat his novice offer, desired a agreement extension throughout the offseason and felt misinformed by Douglas– who firmly insisted Monday he never ever guaranteed a deal to Adams or his representatives.

Adams asked for a trade last month, however informed the Daily News he prepared to report to camp with his Jets colleagues if he stayed in NewYork Douglas prevented any prospective stress by trading away the group’s finest well-rounded gamer.

“We want nothing but the best for him, you know?” Gase stated. “Hopefully he has excellent success inSeattle He’s with a excellent training personnel. I have actually understood a lot of those people there and he’ll suit excellent because plan which company. I actually believe, however, the entire scenario winds up being a win-win for both sides.

“And, for us, now it’s we’re moving forward.”

But initially, Gase particularly attended to one of Adams’ criticisms in the Daily News interview throughout which the security stated the coach does not talk to the group as a group at halftime if they’re playing improperly and losing.

“We had 2 times in the 2nd half of the season that we were down,” Gase stated. “One was the Cincinnati game, and I addressed the team at halftime. One was the Baltimore game, and I addressed the team at halftime. One game he was in the training room against Cincinnati, the other one he wasn’t playing. It’s hard for me to answer a question like that when I know the correct answer.”

Douglas defended Gase as being the right coach to lead the group today, based upon how he kept the Jets together throughout their 1-7 start and assisted them rebound to a 7-9 surface. Quarterback Sam Darnold echoed Douglas’ appreciation without doubt.

“He’s the right leader for this team, for sure,” Darnold stated on a video call. “For me personally, he’s assisted me grow a lot as a quarterback in discovering this offense. I simply believe throughout the weeks leading up to video games, he does whatever he potentially can to put us in position to win onSundays That’s my experience with Coach Gase.

” I have actually had absolutely nothing however favorable experiences with him up until now.”

Despite losing a gamer the quality of Adams, Gase heads into training school positive about his general lineup. Douglas included lots of depth in the offseason, especially on the offending line.

“It’s all about the locker room,” Gase stated. “That’s where it’s going to begin and end, and ensuring that when that group is tight, then that’s going to offer us our finest possibility to win video games. And I actually like how this group has actually worked up until now.

“It’ll be interesting to see these people get on the field and come together and we’ll see what we can do.”