Jet Ski Grads Get Diplomas Coronavirus Pandemic Style

It’s a intelligent and memorable strategy to get your proper of passage throughout a pandemic … diplomas delivered to grads on jet skis!!!

It went down Saturday in Florida. Graduating seniors hopped on their jet skis and bought their prized certificates.

To present they’re folks of duty, the seniors from the Somerset Island Prep faculty wore life jackets beneath their robes.

The principal was safely planted on a close-by boat, bestowing the diplomas on graduates — with the assistance of a pole — as they coasted by.

The principal mentioned, “This final ceremony for our seniors represents the same theme that has played out throughout the entirety of their time at Island Prep,” including, “That no barrier is too large to overcome and that through creativity and hard work we can overcome any challenge.”