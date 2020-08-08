‘Jesus was the man of these two games’ – Guardiola praises Man City striker for downing Real Madrid

The Brazil worldwide notched his 23 rd objective of the season to send out the Blues into the quarter- last of the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has actually applauded Gabriel Jesus for downing Real Madrid in the Champions League, firmly insisting the Manchester City striker “was the man of these two games”.

City were safeguarding a 2- 1 very first- leg lead when they invited Madrid to the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, after a well-known triumph at the Bernabeu prior to the coronavirus- implemented break in the season.

Jesus scored the equaliser for the Blues because contest, prior to winning the charge which Kevin De Bruyne stepped up to transform to finish an unforgettable turn-around.

With Sergio Aguero still out recuperating from surgical treatment on a knee injury, the Brazilian forward was once again asked to lead the line in the return leg, and showed to be the distinction in between the two sides again.

City opened the scoring when Jesus robbed Raphael Varane of belongings in the Madrid box and teed up Raheem Sterling, who had the easy job of tapping into an empty internet.

A Karim Benzema header levelled up procedures, however Jesus had the last word deep into the 2nd half, as he caught a brief headed back- pass from Varane and knocked the ball past the onrushing Thibaut Courtois to put City 4- 2 up on aggregate.

Guardiola’s males can now look …