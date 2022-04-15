Is it the face of Jesus Christ or not? The sheet, which was wrapped in the body of Jesus after being taken down from the cross, on which his image was stamped, was found in the Armenian city of Urfa.

It was a Friday like today. The 33-year-old man was betrayed by one of his twelve close friends. To show the police who should be arrested in this group of friends, the traitor kisses the person he sold to for money. The revolutionary is arrested on the spot on charges of violating public order. The fault of this human rights activist was to oppose the religious elites of his own people. The latter, in order to get rich, forced the Jews to pay a tax, which they said was directed to God. However, according to this revolutionary named Jesus of Nazareth, the Lord did not expect money from his believers. After being arrested by Roman soldiers, the demonstrators were nailed to the cross with their wrists and feet. A few hours later, his body was lowered from the cross, wrapped in a sheet, and taken to the grave. Two days later, when his mother, Mary, came to the tomb with Mary Magdalene, they found it empty. During his lifetime, Jesus foretold his cruel death and promised resurrection.

In the Armenian city of Urfa

Thus begins the story of the savannah wrapped around Jesus’ lifeless body, which depicts his image without human intervention. The first mention of this linen fabric, later called the Turin Sheath, dates back to the 1st century and comes from Urfa, an ancient Armenian city now in Turkey. According to historians, he disappeared from this city during the persecution of Christians, and later reappeared. But in Constantinople, after the robbery of which the Crusaders brought him to France.

Becoming the property of the Charnie family, the savannah was exhibited in the church of Saint-Marie de Leary from 1357 to 1370, bringing a comfortable income to its owners. After passing through Chambéry, he arrived in Turin in 1578. The fabric of this canvas became world famous on May 28, 1898, when the Italian Secundo Pia, an amateur lawyer and photographer, first photographed it on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the Temple of Turin. The negatives of the photo, to his surprise, reveal a face on Savann with astonishing simplicity. Since 1900, the piece has been the subject of research and validation. Since then, passions have been unleashed around this fabric, which has given rise to conflicting statements between “experts” to this day.

It was not until 1976 that the three-dimensional image on canvas was discovered by a NASA image analyzer by two American physicists. After that, STURP, a consortium of scientists from different disciplines, took the first official samples from Savannah. The results of X-ray, UV, chemical and other tests were published in 1978. They were final. The picture of the young man was not made by human hands. This observation automatically invalidates all allegations of fraud that will arise in the coming decades. Among them is a 1988 study of carbon-14 fabric, which claims to have been produced in the Middle Ages (c. 1350).

However, in 1999, a professor of botany at the University of Jerusalem discovered the Dead Sea plant pollen on this piece, which had disappeared in the 8th century. Two scientists who took part in the 1988 study will publicly acknowledge their mistakes in the 2000s, explaining that important hints such as heat, humidity, fungal or bacterial contamination, which were proven in 1996, were not taken into account in the analysis. Indeed, in their previous statements, they concealed information that this fabric had been very clumsily restored after several attempts at criminal destruction in the Middle Ages, which had slightly damaged it. The fabric was contaminated during this restoration. That is why there was later scientific evidence that the savannah was woven in the Middle Ages.

Muravi’s version

Numerous studies on the subject show that this savannah probably dates back to the time of Jesus, that the traces on it come from a man who was crucified after suffering the martyrdom described in the Gospels. But on the other hand, we can not say for sure that the man was Jesus of Nazareth. However, how this image was stamped on this fabric remains a mystery, but not to Russian scientist Sergei Muravi!

In a 1997 article in the journal Applied Optics, this Hellenistic translator put forward a hypothesis that he supported with undeniable scientific evidence. For him, the double image visible on the wall of Turin was formed on the wet corpse under the influence of the rays of the sun, which, according to the tradition of the Jewish burial of the past, was previously covered with fragrances (aloe vera). It is thanks to the latter that it is possible to make the fabric sensitive to the heat of the light, to reflect the image of the person who was wrapped in it. Thus, the Russian scientist, who describes himself as an agnostic, does not explain the image of the young man by divine intervention or Resurrection. According to him, the merit of youth is to remind us of the countless Jesus today, who have become dust without memories or any trace.

Anna AZNAUR