Jessie James Decker’s 2-Year-Old Son Hospitalized After ‘Freak’ Bug Bite Infection

What a scary close call for Jessie James Decker and her family!

On Wednesday, the country music star unmasked her 2-year-old son Forrest Bradley was hospitalized after suffering a “freak” bug bite early in the day this week, and to hear her tell the crazy story, we’re SO glad things didn’t turn out much worse.

The 32-year-old detailed the incident on her behalf Instagram account, alongside an image of Forrest recovering in his hospital bed. She began:

“So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain.”

For those unfamiliar with the situation, staph disease is very contagious and due to bacteria often found on the skin or in the nose. Common medical indications include boils and oozing blisters, but some of the more severe reactions include food poisoning causing nausea, sickness, and stomach ache — and in rare cases, staph can turn life-threatening if bacteria deeply invade the body or turn into chronic MRSA if unresponsive to treatment, per Mayo Clinic.

In this case, doctors could actually quickly treat the toddler by operating in the ER:

“He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night. Obviously with covid only I could I go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out.”

Thankfully, she told followers that the little one is on the mend, but the proud momma couldn’t help but feel sad over her son’s painful staph disease:

“He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing. He got in an antiobiotic and that helped big time. Has this ever happened to anyone else?”

See the shot Jessie shared of her son, seemingly in good spirits and using a tablet, at a healthcare facility (below):

Ugh. Sometimes, such things as this just happen randomly without explanation. We sincerely hope other parents available never have to endure this regrettable situation!

As you’re likely aware, the star shares Forrest, as well as daughter Vivianne, 6, and son Eric, 4, with her husband, Eric Decker. Back in April, she penned a loving IG tribute to her youngest daughter or son on his 2nd birthday, writing:

“There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t look at Eric and smile back at Forrest as he’s running around and say to him: ‘I’m so glad we had him.’ He is the light of our lives. A constant joy, always smiling, always happy, and funny funny funny. Happy birthday my beautiful boy Forrest. Thanks for completing our family and making us feel whole. We love you wild child!”

While she has been on the receiving end of mommy-shaming comments for past controversial parenting choices, we applaud her smart and quick thinking in this particular scenario and wish her brood all the best.

