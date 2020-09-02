Jessie James Decker shows off her abs, shares fitness routine

“Gonna [sic] be honest … I hate working out. I dread it.” Decker, 32, confessed despited her toned figure. “I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done. I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don’t!”

JESSIE JAMES DECKER ADDRESSES POST-BABY BODY INSECURITIES: ‘I KNOW A LOT OF MOMS FEEL THE SAME WAY’

Decker’s hubby, Eric Decker, is a previous NFL gamer.

Despite not delighting in exercises, the nation vocalist acknowledged the requirement to be constant to have “a strong body.”

Decker then opened about her fitness and nutrition staples.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER TOOK HER SON TO THE ER FOR ‘FREAK’ INFECTION FROM BUG BITE: ‘HE WAS IN SO MUCH PAIN’

“As far as work outs [sic] I’ll be real, I hate running so I don’t do much of that,” she started. “I do enjoy lifting weights and quick circuit training. I love the Stairmaster, I love nice long walks (lunges are key, I do 100 at a time). I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time.”

The “Lights Down Low” star, nevertheless, described her “biggest factor” in remaining “strong and energized” is putting a focus on healthy consuming.