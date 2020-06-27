Jessica Simpson shares cheeky bikini picture ahead of 40th birthday: ‘YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30s’

The 39-year-old designer and singer paired the appearance with a black, sheer cover-up featuring lace embroidery and a black hat with gold embellishments.

“YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s,” Simpson captioned the snapshot, which featured mother of three looking right back at the camera.

The “Open Book” author’s label also shared a photograph of the star modeling the brand new two-piece as she posed on the beach.

“Cancer Season! ✨ 🌟💫 New summer swim is now on jessicasimpson.com! 📸 @kristingram #JessicaSimpsonStyle #JessicaSimpsonSwim,” the caption reads.

Simpson’s birthday is on July 10.

Last month, Simpson shared another photo of herself wearing a look from her collection — now, workout shorts and a matching sports bra.

In the picture, Simpson was drenched in sweat after an early morning workout session as she flexed her leg muscles, revealing her incredibly toned calves.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health. 💪🏻” she captioned the photo.

In 2019, Simpson unveiled her dramatic 100-pound weight loss after the star gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

Her trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed last fall that Simpson’s fit body is the result of her dedication to a more holistic post-baby life style.