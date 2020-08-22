Jessica Simpson says alcohol was ‘silencing her’ before getting sober

“I was at that point in my life where my kids were growing older and they were watching every move that I made and I just really wanted clarity, I wanted to understand myself,” Simpson stated on the show of her choice to get sober.

She continued: “I thought it was making me brave, I thought it was making me confident, and it was actually the complete opposite, it was silencing me.”

Simpson, who has actually openly spoken out about getting treatment on her course to sobriety, stated she’s found out that her awareness of her issue was useful to getting tidy for her kids.

“My therapist was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe somebody can cover that much trauma and fear and awareness,’” Simpson stated. “It takes people their whole life to discover those things.”

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, Simpson stated she began getting concerns from good friends about if being at house 24/7 would lead to some type of regression.

