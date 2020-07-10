Jessica Simpson fits into jeans from her 20s to celebrate 40th birthday

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!),” the fashion designer captioned the mirror selfie.

The “Irresistible” singer added: “I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.”

Last week, Simpson marked her “final days” in her 30s with a photo of her in a cow print bikini, sheer coverup and an embellished cowboy hat.

“YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s,” she wrote.

Simpson did a lot of celebrating recently.

Last week, the “Open Book” author celebrated her 6-year wedding anniversary to her husband, Eric Johnson.

“Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate. Our unity was written in God’s sky of colliding stars,” Simpson wrote on Instagram. “Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space.”

The couple has three children: Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.

Their son, Ace, also just celebrated his birthday at the end of June.

Simpson posted a photo hugging her son on Instagram and wrote, “This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good.”

She concluded: “He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad!”