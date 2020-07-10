Jessica Simpson Digs Out Jeans From Her 20s Ahead Of 40th Birthday — And They Still Fit!

Jessica Simpson is ringing in the big 4-0 with a huge dose of nostalgia.

Ahead of her milestone birthday on Friday, the Public Affair songstress dug a blast from the past out of her closet, a couple of ripped low-rise jeans by True Religion, and they still fit such as a glove 14 years and three kiddos later!!

Along with a mirror selfie (above) the momma wrote on Instagram on Thursday night:

“I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you 🤸🏼‍♀️🙌🏼”

We wonder if she has every other relics from that era in her closet to talk about??

As you’ll recall, Simpson dropped over 100 pounds in the months following the birth of her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March 2019. At the time, she showed off her slimmed down figure on IG, writing:

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240). My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Happy birthday, Jess. May this decade be your best yet!!

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram & Nikki Nelson/WENN.]