Jessica Mulroney’s Husband Steps Down From His Job Of 18 Years Following Her ‘White Privilege’ Scandal!

The hits from Jessica Mulroney‘s latest scandal just continue coming!

On Monday, her husband Ben Mulroney announced he could be stepping down from his role being an etalk anchor for CTV after 18 years following influencer Sasha Exeter‘s accusations Jess threatened her with case for calling out her “textbook white privilege.”

Related: Meghan Markle Was Waiting To Cut Jessica Off ‘For Good’ Pre-Scandal?!

On Canada’s Your Morning, Mulroney shared:

“I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her. And today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots. So, what does this mean for me?”

There are DEFINITELY many people who will be holding them both to that particular moving forward!!

“Well, it means acknowledging here today that my privilege has benefitted me greatly. And while I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us. This needs to change.”

As you’re likely aware, the husband to Meghan Markle‘s bestie may be the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, so that he definitely carries some weight from his last name alone.

The father of three is now calling for “more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, more people of color in the media as well as every other profession,” and distributed to viewers he was “immediately” leaving the entertainment news show after almost 20 years.

He continued:

“It is my hope that that new anchor is Black, Indigenous or even a person of color, and so they can use this important platform to inspire, to lead and to make change. I’m so happy with everyone a part of etalk and CTV, and I know they are going to continue to demonstrate the excellence that has made that show and this network No. 1.”

But he’s not out entirely! Mulroney added he’ll host red carpet events and special projects for the network, in addition to keeping his co-host role on Your Morning. While Jess has apologized to Sasha and her followers in light of the incident, her show I Do, Redo was removed from CTV channels and platforms, and Good Morning America also cut ties with her, where she worked as a fashion contributor.

Watch more from Ben (below):

[Image via Ben Mulroney/Instagram.]