Jessica Mulroney’s Husband Draws The Line At THESE Meghan Markle Feud Accusations!

We don’t blame Jessica Mulroney for staying tight-lipped when it comes to rumors of her friendship with longtime bestie Meghan Markle coming to an end; after all, her first response to an accusation of mere complacency in the #BlackLivesMatter movement is widely considered to be a far worse, more aggressive example of white privilege.

In defending herself against the claims of Sasha Exeter, she seemingly used her friendship with the biracial duchess as some sort of shield — something Meghan reportedly considered severely crossing the line.

The stories since have mostly been about Meghan cutting off Jessica completely, possibly because she took deep, personal offense, or possibly because of the bad optics — depends who you ask.

Throughout all of this Jessica has wisely remained silent… but her husband couldn’t!

On Friday a new source referred to Jess as having been “devastated” by the BFF breakup, telling DailyMail.com the fashionista had been calling non-stop to try to smooth things over with the Duchess of Sussex, who by the way is also the godmother to her 7-year-old daughter Ivy.

The insider also claimed Jessica was considering burning the bridge entirely by writing a tell-all about her longtime friendship with Prince Harry‘s princess because she feels “she has nothing to lose.”

Apparently Ben Mulroney couldn’t stand the image that source painted of desperation, as he tweeted out the DM article with a one-word response:

“FALSE”

Is he referring to the book claims? The non-stop calling? Or just all the news of a rift between Jess and Meg in general? In any case, it’s clear he’s ready to protect his wife, who has shown she’s less than effective at defending herself.

As you may recall, Ben has done a lot to try to save face in the wake of the PR disaster in which his wife was dropped by Good Morning America, where she had started working as a fashion contributor, and her reality show I Do, Redo was canceled by CTV. Ben, who also works for CTV, made the powerful gesture of stepping down from his anchor job, not just in solidarity, but also to push his network towards more diversity. At the time he said in a statement:

“I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her. And today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots… While I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know that systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me, often in ways that are invisible to us.”

He then announced his departure while challenging etalk:

“It is my hope that that new anchor is Black, Indigenous or a person of color, and they can use this important platform to inspire, to lead and to make change.”

So far he’s doing what he can. But is anyone giving her credit for his moves? Or is she making him guilty by association in the court of public opinion?

[Image via Jessica Mulroney/Instagram/WENN.]