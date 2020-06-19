Jessica Mulroney ‘steps away’ from charity she co-founded amid white privilege row

Jessica Mulroney has “stepped away” from her role at The Shoebox Project, a charity she co-founded that distributes gift-filled shoeboxes to women relying on homelessness across Canada.

The news comes after Mulroney became embroiled in a row with social media influencer Sasha Exeter, who accused her of exhibiting “textbook white privilege” after the two disagreed over one of Exeter’s Instagram posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Exeter shared an 11-minute video on Instagram in which she claimed Mulroney, who is buddies with the Duchess of Sussex, “took offence” to “a very generic call to action”.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that eventually resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday 3 June,” Exeter added.

Mulroney posted a public apology to Exeter on Instagram the next day.

Since then, Mulroney has been fired from a styling role at the Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay, which announced that it had let Mulroney go “in light of recent events”.

Additionally, a reality Tv program that Mulroney hosted, I Do Redo, has been cancelled.

Now, Mulroney has voluntarily stepped down from The Shoebox Project as well, because it was unmasked in an organization statement shared on Instagram.

“Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful,” the statement began

“In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors.





“To our valued supporters and volunteers, we believe in a world where women feel seen, and are treated with compassion, dignity, and respect.”

The statement went on to outline The Shoebox Project’s support for women in marginalised groups.

“As an organisation, we are deeply committed to do better for black and Indigenous women who have been systematically oppressed in Canada and around the world,” it read.

“This is not an issue that will be solved overnight. We pledge to make race an ongoing conversation that occurs regularly and at every level of our organisation.”

Neither Mulroney nor Exeter have commented on the incident in the last week, with Mulroney explaining in her apology that she plans to take some time off social media to “reflect, learn and listen”.

“I have also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whenever she is comfortable and tell her story,” she added.





“The real work of bringing change goes beyond Instagram, and I want you all to know that I am committed to using every platform and resource available to me to continue the important work of anti-racism,” she concluded.

“I hope you will all continue to hold me accountable.”