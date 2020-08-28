Jessica Mulroney Reminisces About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Months After Their Fallout: ‘Pure Joy’!

Simpler times!

Jessica Mulroney is looking back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s May 19, 2018 wedding day, almost two years before a falling out ended their friendship!

As you’ll recall, the Canadian stylist was present at the royal wedding, along with her daughter Ivy who served as a bridesmaid and twin boys John and Brian who were page boys tasked with holding her veil as she walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Related: Meghan And Harry Give Glimpse Of Their Santa Barbara Mansion In Virtual Chat!

In one of the many smile-inducing moments from the special day, one of her boys was caught on camera flashing a big toothless smile behind the Suits alum as she prepared to take the walk past her guests, capturing the attention of viewers watching on TV, and later his momma!

Take a look at it (below)!

After a two-month break from social media following her MASSIVE white privilege scandal, she returned to her now-private Instagram earlier this month to celebrate the 10th birthday of her twins, before posting this snap of one of her boys. She captioned this week’s upload with:

“I see this and pure joy.”

This is a very inneresting turn of events, especially because Jessica had to BEG trolls to stop bringing up her former friend on the…