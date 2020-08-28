Jessica Mulroney posts photo from Meghan Markle’s wedding amid reports their friendship is ‘done’

The kids, John and Brian, were page kids at the royal wedding and was accountable for holding her veil while she strolled down the aisle. Mulroney’s child Ivy was likewise a bridesmaid.

In the stylist’s most current Instagram post, among her children appeared behind the previous American starlet with a broad, gap-toothed smile.

” I see this and pure happiness,” Mulroney captioned the post.

The stylist’s most current post of the former “Suits” star comes months after reports that their friendship was “done” due to the fact that of Mulroney’s race-based scandal with another blogger.

Back in June, Mulroney lost tv gigs and went quiet on social networks after way of life blog writer Sasha Exeter published a prolonged video about Markle’s friend exercising her White opportunity.

In the almost 12-minute clip, Exeter declared Mulroney “took offense” to something she published online in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd and continuous demonstrations versus …