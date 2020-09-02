Jessica Mulroney Muses About ‘Difficult Decisions’ & ‘Guilt’ After Meghan Markle Falling Out

Jessica Mulroney is attempting to remain strong!

Last week she published, and later on erased, a throwback to ex-BFF Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding amid rumors of their friendship imploding. Now instead she’ s reviewing the “difficult decisions” that everyone goes through, relatively including herself!

On Tuesday, the style stylist published a picture of a brief poem by Tyler Knott Gregson which checked out:

“At the close of this day find the courage to hold hope, to breathe deeply and believe that better days will come.”

She captioned her semi-cryptic post with her own analysis of the words:

“Everybody is going through their own difficult decisions at the moment. Let’s not guilt anybody for whatever choice they make whether about schooling their children or in business and know that better days are coming.”

Hmmm …

Yes, let’s not regret anybody about school or company or using-your-Black- friend-as-a shield-against-racism-accusations for example.

As we have actually formerly shared, the mom of 3 just recently went back to the ‘gram with her account set to personal after a hiatus following the fallout from her “white privilege” scandal, which has actually considering that left her without much work and without a royal …