Jessica Mulroney Left ‘Devastated’ After Collapsed Friendship With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is moving on with her life after her friendship with Jessica Mulroney crumbled!

However, Jess isn’t stopping so easily and is apparently still “devastated” that her longtime BFF cut her off following her “white privilege” scandal.

An insider spilled to DailyMail.com:

“Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship. She’s devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she’s done for good – just like with her family.”

Yikes!! Definitely sounds like things could be over for good.

Meghan has seemingly been trying to put the whole incident behind her, and has continued to focus on charity work in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry because they continue to settle into their new lease of life in the US.

Per sources, she is also said to never have gotten touching her goddaughter Ivy Mulroney, who served as a bridesmaid in her wedding, for her 7th birthday last month. Sad!!

Meanwhile, the Canada-based stylist is apparently considering writing a tell-all book about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex because she feels at this time that “she has nothing to lose.”

But Miz Mulroney reportedly isn’t the only real friend who Meg has cut out of her life! An insider told the outlet that Archie Harrison‘s momma is now increasingly difficult to get a your hands on over the last almost a year out of fear that lots of friends in her old circle in El Lay cannot be trusted to not go right to the media with personal details about her life:

“Meghan has cut off nearly all of her old friends in LA. They were so excited to see her when she came back home and were expecting to hear from her. But she hasn’t reached out to anyone. Friends have tried to connect with her through Doria [Ragland] but she doesn’t answer her phone and the old numbers they have for Meghan don’t work anymore.”

The confidant added:

“Lots of people are now feeling sad they’ve been cut off by her and are having to accept that they’ll never hear from her again.”

Can we really blame her though?? Her closest friend just made a HUGE mistake, and we are able to see how that translates to reflecting poorly on Meg!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

[Image via Jessica Mulroney/Instagram.]