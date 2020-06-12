Jessica Mulroney: I Do, Redo removed from TV after ‘white privilege’ row

Image copyright

Jessica Mulroney (left) is best known in the UK as a close friend of Meghan Markle (right), the Duchess of Sussex





A Canadian broadcaster has pulled the TV group of a fashion stylist who was simply accused of “white privilege” in a row with a black social networking influencer.

Jessica Mulroney had a dispute with Sasha Exeter over her support for the anti-racism protests sweeping the usa.

Ms Exeter said the TV presenter, a close friend of Megan Markle, threatened to damage her career.

Mrs Mulroney, 40, has since apologised to Ms Exeter, accepting she needs to have done more to speak out against racism.

On Thursday, Canadian network CTV said Mrs Mulroney’s reality TV show, I Do, Redo, was removed with immediate effect.

The network said the show – which saw couples redo weddings that had gone wrong – was withdrawn from all its channels and platforms because Ms Mulroney’s conduct conflicted with its “commitment to diversity and equality”.

In a statement on Twitter, Mrs Mulroney said she respected CTV’s decision and had made a decision to step right back from professional life for now.

The network’s announcement was made after Ms Exeter recounted information on her argument with Mrs Mulroney in a 12-minute-long video posted to her Instagram page.

What did Ms Exeter say?

Ms Exeter said Mrs Mulroney “took offence” with her promotion of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has spearheaded protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

“What happened next was some very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately triggered her [Mrs Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday,” Ms Exeter said.

The social networking influencer, who has significantly more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, said the threat was a textbook exemplory case of “white privilege”.

In a note to Ms Exeter, Mrs Mulroney allegedly wrote: “I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.”

The message, Ms Exeter said, left her “paralysed in fear”.

“She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and perceived privilege because of the colour of her skin and that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” she said.

Jessica Mulroney was seen at events with Meghan Markle in Toronto, where she filmed TV series Suits





She also expressed disappointment that Mrs Mulroney hadn’t used her platform to aid Black Lives Matter, despite being “very vocal” about other noteworthy causes.

This was surprising, Ms Exeter said, given Mrs Mulroney’s friendship with “one of the most famous black women in the world”, referring to Ms Markle.

What did Mrs Mulroney say in response?

She indicates contrition in two split statements she released on her behalf Twitter and Instagram profiles.

“As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” she wrote, in a statement shared with her almost 400,000 Instagram followers on Thursday.

“She rightfully called me out for perhaps not doing enough when it came to participating in the essential and difficult conversation around race and injustice inside our society.

“I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I have to do better. Those of us with a platform must put it to use to speak out.”

She apologised to Ms Exeter, saying she did “not intend at all to jeopardise” her career.

Mrs Mulroney she had “no intention of pursuing any legal action”, countering reports that Ms Exeter had been “privately threatened with a law suit”.

How close is Ms Mulroney to Ms Markle?

Mrs Mulroney met Ms Markle in Toronto, where in fact the Duchess of Sussex lived while filming TV drama Suits.

Before meeting Prince Harry, Ms Markle was known to keep company with Mrs Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The Mulroneys, Meghan Markle and her life among Toronto ‘royalty’

The Canadian couple were called the city’s “most polished power couple” by Toronto Life magazine in 2017.

The Mulroneys were guests at the wedding party of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry inside 2018





They were guests at Ms Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Their three youngsters – Ivy and twin babies Brian plus John – were one of the bridesmaids plus pageboys on the wedding.

Before Ms Markle became a member of typically the royal loved ones, she frequently appeared inside pictures together with Mrs Mulroney on social networking.