Jessica Mulroney Feels ‘Completely Ditched’ By Ex-BFF Meghan Markle ‘Trying To Look Woke’

The bestie breakup between Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney is apparently likely to sting for quite time.

We told you all about how that “white privilege” controversy involving the 40-year-old Canadian stylist and Black influencer Sasha Exeter last month was enough to really make the Duchess of Sussex stop her former BFF permanently. From what we’ve heard, the way Jessica essentially used Meghan and their friendship as a Black human shield in her defense really put the nail in the coffin!

Now, in the aftermath, sources near the situation told The Sun Mulroney is really going right on through it:

“Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good. She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again.”

Well, that last part is totally her own doing, isn’t it? Nobody forced Jessica to throw her “textbook white privilege” around like that!

However, these insiders think Meghan is certainly in the incorrect here for publicly shunning her old pal:

“Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.”

Or was she offended her “friend” used their relationship like some type of racism get-out-of-jail-free card?

We knew Jessica was feeling the warmth professionally in the wake of her damning actions, but the public’s negative perception and the exact distance from Markle has created much more issues on her behalf:

“She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic.”

Welp…

The word is folks in Jessica’s camp have now been working overtime, hosting some meetings with power players in Hollywood over the past week discussing how exactly to rescue her career with no former Suits star’s help. It’s not to imply they wouldn’t jump at the chance for the two to bury the hatchet and make nice again though:

“All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”

LOLz, wait. We all know it could take significantly more than that to correct Mulroney’s image. That’s like putting a Band-aid on an open wound!

And in cases like this, it’d undoubtedly do a lot more harm to Meghan than help Jessica. Not to mention, this social distancing of sorts was apparently already in the works a long time before this scandal, so Her Former Royal Highness doesn’t sound interested.

On an inneresting note, some insiders point out it may be in Meghan’s best interest to keep Mulroney in her orbit until things pan out with her upcoming court case on Sunday with the Daily Mail; her ex-BFF is widely believed to be the anonymous friend who briefed People magazine about the letter Meghan delivered to her father Thomas Markle.

We have a sense this friendship is over in either case, though! But what will it cost Meghan??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Think these two will ever give things an attempt again?? Sound OFF (below) with your viewpoint in the comments section!

