Jessica McCaskill stuns Cecilia Brækhus for undisputed title in massive upset | Sport

Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old financial investment lender from Chicago who conquered homelessness as a kid and moonlights as an expert fighter, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dismissing Cecilia Br ækhus, the undisputed welterweight champ commonly considered the sport’s pound-for- pound world No 1.

The more youthful and busier American opposition won a narrow 10-round bulk choice by ratings of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to record the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles at 147lbs in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa,Oklahoma (The Guardian had it 95-95.)

“This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,” stated McCaskill, a titleholder at 140lbs who went up in weight for a chance at Br ækhus, who was unbeaten in 36 expert bouts. “This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird. And for the me now that sacrifices everything to put this sport first and make a difference.”

Br ækhus (36-1, 9 KOs), the 38-year-old Norwegian who ended up being a world champ in 2009 and the very first female to combine all 4 significant title belts in any weight class in 2014, landed the cleaner and more precise blows throughout the battle, which occurred at a catch-weight of 145lbs.

But McCaskill (9-2, 3 KOs), who went off as a 6-1 underdog, was without a doubt the more active fighter, landing 84 of 499 punches (17%) compared to 85 of 269 for her challenger (32%).

