Jessica McCaskill beats Cecilia Braekhus to become undisputed world welterweight champion

Judges scored the battle 95-95, 97-93, 97-94 in McCaskill’s favour

Jessica McCaskill handed Cecilia Braekhus her very first expert defeat in a big upset to become the undisputed world welterweight champion.

American McCaskill, 35, won by bulk choice in Tulsa to take Braekhus’ WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO belts.

Victory would have seen Norway’s Braekhus, 38, beat Joe Louis’ streak of 25 straight title defences in an 11-year reign.

“This is for the fourth-grade-year-old homeless Jessica,” statedMcCaskill

“This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her and learned to love herself even though she was really weird.”

Braekhus, who ended up being welterweight world champion in 2009, stated: “If this is my last fight, I could leave women’s boxing and just say, ‘I was a part of this. I was a part of taking women’s boxing to this level.'”

McCaskill, likewise the merged world light-welterweight champion, is now anticipated to deal with the winner of the rematch in between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon on 22 August.

Ireland’s Taylor beat McCaskill by consentaneous choice in December 2017 to keep her WBA world light-weight title.