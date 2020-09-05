Jessica Krug will not teach this semester, George Washington University says



George Washington University said Jessica Krug would not teach this semester





A US academic who said she lied about being black will not teach classes this semester, George Washington University has confirmed.

Jessica Krug, an associate professor whose work focuses on Africa and the African diaspora, admitted in a blog post that she was in fact a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.

The post read: “I have built my life on a violent anti-black lie.”

Her colleagues said they were “shocked and appalled” by her admission.

In a Medium post published on Thursday, Ms Krug said she had falsely assumed identities “that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness”.

In a statement, George Washington University said Ms Krug would not teach classes and acknowledged “many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting.” It said it was “reviewing” the case.

Her employment status at the university is unknown. Ms Krug has not commented.