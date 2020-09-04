Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor says she lied about being black

A United States scholastic whose work concentrates on Africa and the African diaspora has actually stated she lied about being black.

Jessica Krug, a partner professor at George Washington University, confessed that she remained in truth a white Jewish lady from Kansas City.

“I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie, and I have lied in every breath I have taken,” she composed.

Her case bears strong parallels to Rachel Dolezal, a white race activist who declared to be black.

Ms Dolezal initially made headings in 2015 when her moms and dads outed her as white.

The previous civil liberties activist and African research studies trainer had actually maintained the pretence of being African American for several years, however stated she “identified as black”.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Rachel Dolezal informed the BBC that “the idea of race is a lie”

Writing in a Medium post released on Thursday, Jessica Krug said she had falsely assumed identities “that I had no right to claim: very first North African Blackness, then United States rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness”.

She explained this behaviour as “the extremely embodiment of …